Police link video of car driving with doors open on highway to break-and-enters
Dashcam video captured the car carrying goods that are sticking out of its back doors on the Queen Elizabeth Way. (Twitter / @OPP_HSD)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 5:27PM EDT
Hamilton police say a burgundy car seen in an online video being driven on a highway with its rear doors open has been tied to a series of break-and-enters.
They say a detective recognized the car in the clip that appears to show the vehicle carrying goods that are sticking out of its back doors on the Queen Elizabeth Way.
Police say they were investigating a break-and-enter on April 13 around 6 a.m. and examined video of an older burgundy vehicle driving inside the compound of a business in Hamilton after a man and woman allegedly pried the gates open.
They allege 450 kilograms of steel was stolen.
They say the detective watched the viral video on Tuesday, in which the licence plate of the car is visible, and linked it to the break-and-enter case.
On Thursday, police charged a 42-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman with one count each of break and enter, and seized a 1991 Chevrolet Lumina.
A 42 year old man from Hamilton On. is in custody and facing charges in relation to an incident where he was observed by motorists driving on the #QEW with his doors open and metal sticking out the sides of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ftyNSghR8L— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 10, 2019
