

CTVNews.ca Staff





A cold case more than half a century old brought police investigators to a rural area northeast of Toronto on Thursday.

Durham region police investigators were at a rural property near Bowmanville, Ont., looking into the disappearance of Noreen Greenley.

Greenley was last seen Sept 14, 1963, in Bowmanville. She was 13 years old. Her disappearance has never been solved.

The search was the result of “new information” suggesting evidence related to Greenley’s disappearance may have been buried on the property, police said.

An excavator was seen digging a large hole near a clump of trees Thursday morning as police officers watched on.