

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Hamilton, Ont. said they are investigating the “sudden death” of a child who paramedics say fell from a sixth-floor balcony.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building located near John Street and Charlton Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Paramedics at the scene told CTV Toronto that a six-year-old boy had fallen from a balcony.

Police refused to provide details on the case and would only confirm that they’re looking to speak with any witnesses.

Cory Major said he heard a commotion while he was at a friend’s apartment in the area.

“We heard the fire trucks and a bunch of people screaming,” he told CTV Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Major said he could see the child’s body on the ground across the street.

“It’s shocking, very shocking,” he said.

The child’s body was removed from the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

It’s not the first time emergency services have been called to this unit in the building, according to Major. He said there was a fire in that apartment in recent weeks.

“There was fire pouring out everywhere this whole block was blocked off,” he recalled. “Flames were shooting from the balcony.”

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators at 905-564-4861.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle