Police investigating series of suspected hate crimes in Ontario
Halton Regional Police Service released this image of two suspects wanted in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti that was sprayed in Burlington, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11:31AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto are investigating a series of suspected hate crimes that have taken place in recent weeks.
Halton regional police say six alleged crimes took place from May 21 to June 2 in Burlington, Ont.
The alleged incidents involved anti-Semitic or racist messages being posted on vehicles, traffic posts and municipal buildings.
One alleged incident targeted vehicles in a church parking lot, while others targeted a local art gallery and Burlington City Hall.
Police have released images of two suspects wearing dark-coloured bandanas, backpacks and baseball caps.
The force says it condemns anything that erodes people's sense of safety and well-being, and it's urging anyone with information to come forward.
