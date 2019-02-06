Police investigating homicide after man dies from arrow injury in London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 3:15PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Police say the death of a man struck by an arrow in London, Ont., is being treated as a homicide.
City police say they began investigating Tuesday morning after receiving a call that a man had come to a home shortly before 1 a.m. after being hit with the arrow.
They say he underwent surgery to treat a serious injury, but died later that day.
Police have identified him as 46-year-old Brian Maksoud of London.
Investigators have not made any arrests in Maksoud's death and are appealing to the public for information on the case.
