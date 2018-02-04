Police investigating alleged murder-suicide in Ottawa
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:58AM EST
Ottawa police say they're investigating an alleged murder-suicide.
Police say they were called to a west-end home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
They say the person calling 911 reported that a man and a woman had been shot.
Police say the major crimes unit is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
