

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto-area police are investigating a woman who allegedly ripped pages of a Qur’an and put the pages on the windshields of cars parked outside mosques.

The Muslim Council of Peel say on March 22 at about 5:20 p.m. a woman named Sandra Solomon visited Masjid Dar-Al Tawheed mosque in Mississauga, ripped up pages of the religious text and placed them on the windshields of vehicles belonging to those praying inside.

”In addition, she left hateful literature on cars as well,” the council wrote in a news release. “She then proceeded inside the mosque and verbally abused congregants, after which she was asked to leave.”

The council has provided CCTV footage of the incident at Masjid Dar-Al Tawheed mosque to CTV News and claims it happened at two other mosques in Peel Region as well.

The Muslim Council of Peel has contacted the Peel Regional Police who confirmed they are investigating the matter. The Muslim Council of Peel will be providing an update on the incident on Monday.

A now-deleted livestream of the incident was posted to the Facebook group “Never Again Canada.” In the video, a woman is seen ripping pages of the Qur’an—which she calls a “satanic evil book”--and placing them on the windshields of several vehicles in the parking lot.

The woman then enters the mosque and tries to converse with the Imam. While waiting, she looks through a series of books which she calls “all garbage.”

A woman named Sandra Solomon posted to the Facebook group on March 22, offering her recap of the events, which she calls the first day of her “visitation to the mosques” and campaign to designate the Quran as “hate literature.”

In the video, Solomon says she got a call from police and claims the police told her she wouldn’t be in trouble as long as she doesn’t go back to the mosques.

Peel police could not confirm the conversation.