Police investigating after pot-laced brownies served at community lunch
Ontario's provincial police say they're investigating after several people appeared to 'overdose' on cannabis after eating brownies served at a community lunch. (Pixabay/Pexels)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:14AM EDT
PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Ontario's provincial police say they're investigating after several people appeared to "overdose" on cannabis after eating brownies served at a community lunch.
Police did not provide details about the event in Whitestone, Ont., including when it took place.
But they say several attendees required medical attention after eating the brownies.
Police say they experienced symptoms such as dry mouth, disorientation and occasional nausea.
Police say no one suffered lasting effects from the spiked dessert.
No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario police watchdog raps strip searches for those arrested, in custody
- Ontario government making changes to controversial autism program
- As spring arrives, Dave Phillips warns wintry weather may strike again
- Man who claimed 'sexsomnia' defence for sexual assault sentenced to year in jail
- Excerpts from the Humboldt Broncos victim impact statements submitted to court