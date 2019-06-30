Police investigating after nine-year-old crashes car in Mississauga, Ont.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser. (Twitter/PeelPoliceMedia)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 9:27PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say nobody was hurt after a nine-year-old driving a neighbour's vehicle got into a collision in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday.
- For more on this story, visit CTV Toronto
Peel regional police say the child, whose gender was not given, asked a neighbour if they could operate the vehicle at about 6 p.m.
Investigators say that the neighbour allowed the child to reverse the vehicle, but that when the child tried to pull it forward, they lost control.
Officers say the vehicle then struck another vehicle in a nearby driveway.
They say the adult who allowed the child to operate the vehicle may face charges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'It took 5 hours': Rolling Stones concertgoers baffled at exit delays
- Hate crime investigators probing alleged assault at Canada's Wonderland
- Police investigating after nine-year-old crashes car in Mississauga, Ont.
- Caught on cam: Boat speeds past orcas off B.C. coast
- Garbage-hauling ship arrives in Canada after journey from Philippines