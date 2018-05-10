Police investigating after hidden camera found in Starbucks washroom
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 1:38PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a Starbucks washroom in the city's financial district earlier this month.
Spokesman Const. David Hopkinson says police were contacted when the device was discovered at the Starbucks location (at Yonge and King Streets) on May 2.
Hopkinson says the camera was found in one of the unisex washrooms, but would not comment on exactly where it was hidden.
Starbucks spokesman Tim Gallant says employees reported the incident immediately to police, who seized the device the following day.
He says Starbucks managers in the area were contacted and confirmed no other devices were found.
