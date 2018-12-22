Police investigating after elderly woman found dead in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 12:56PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police are appealing for witnesses in a homicide investigation after an elderly woman was found dead in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say they received a report of an unresponsive 83-year-old woman in a home on Friday just before 10 a.m.
They say investigators found the woman with signs of trauma.
They say she died at the scene.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.
Police did not release any suspect information, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Personal info may have been exposed after payment system data breach: Saint John
- 'Grossly disproportional:' Ski resort appeals $2M fine for cutting trees
- Police investigating after elderly woman found dead in Mississauga
- Edmonton judge denies Omar Khadr eased bail conditions
- Human rights body probing reports Inuit kids punished for speaking Inuktitut