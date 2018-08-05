Police investigating after bouncer shot at Halifax-area bar Friday
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 9:33AM EDT
HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after a bouncer was shot Friday night outside a Halifax-area bar.
Halifax Regional Police say the bouncer saw a group of males smashing a vehicle outside the Ship Victory Bar in Dartmouth, N.S.
After hearing gunshots, they say, he tried to leave and was shot in the back.
Investigators say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The restaurant declined to comment on the matter on Saturday.
