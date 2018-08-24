Police investigating after 3-year-old dies in Manitoba fly-in community
Published Friday, August 24, 2018
LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS, Man. - RCMP are investigating the death of a three-year-old child from a fly-in community east of Lake Winnipeg near the Ontario boundary.
Mounties say the Little Grand Rapids detachment received a report on Thursday of an unresponsive boy who had been brought in from his home to the community nursing station.
The child was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy is being scheduled.
The Manitoba RCMP's major crimes unit is in Little Grand Rapids and is leading the investigation.
The community is about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
