Police investigate theft of statue worth $30,000 from southwestern Ontario home
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 10:59AM EST
COURTLAND, Ont. - Police are investigating after a porcelain and gold statue of a girl and a cow worth about $30,000 was allegedly stolen from a home in southwestern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were alerted to the theft on Thursday, and determined that it happened the previous afternoon or evening.
They say people entered the home in Courtland, Ont., and locked a dog in a spare room.
They say an iPad and a jewelry box containing two gold rings and three gold necklaces were stolen along with the statue.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
