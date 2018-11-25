Police investigate Montreal apartment fire that claimed life of 66-year-old man
Police tape stretches across a section of street by in the U.S. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015(Michael Schennum/The Arizona Republic via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 11:25AM EST
MONTREAL -- Police say they're investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 66-year-old man in Montreal on Sunday morning.
A fire was declared in an apartment unit in a building in west-end Montreal at about 6:40 a.m.
Firefighters found an unconscious victim who was taken to hospital, where he died later Sunday.
Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says arson investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.
Brabant says crime scene technicians are combing the apartment for clues.
A firefighter was injured battling the blaze, suffering an arm and leg fracture following a fall.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Small Nova Scotia town comes together in wake of Christmas parade tragedy
- B.C. Liberals push for emergency meeting amid legislature turmoil
- Rescue group says man who reported abandoned cats has recanted his story
- Police investigate Montreal apartment fire that claimed life of 66-year-old man
- With wife in hospital, B.C. man flies to Ghana to be with adopted son