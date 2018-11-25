

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Police say they're investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 66-year-old man in Montreal on Sunday morning.

A fire was declared in an apartment unit in a building in west-end Montreal at about 6:40 a.m.

Firefighters found an unconscious victim who was taken to hospital, where he died later Sunday.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says arson investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.

Brabant says crime scene technicians are combing the apartment for clues.

A firefighter was injured battling the blaze, suffering an arm and leg fracture following a fall.