VANCOUVER - A Vancouver home that a court heard is owned by a recently arrested Huawei executive and her husband was broken into early Sunday morning.

Vancouver police say the break-in was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at the home on West 28th Avenue and the suspects fled the area after being challenged by someone in the house.

A defence lawyer for Meng Wanzhou told a bail hearing Friday that the Huawei chief financial officer and her husband purchased that home in 2009.

Land title documents show the registered owner is Xiaozong Liu and B.C. Assessment says the property is valued at $5.6 million.

Police say no one was injured and no arrests have been made.

A bail hearing for Meng is scheduled to continue Monday in Vancouver as the United States seeks to have her extradited on fraud allegations.