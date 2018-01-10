Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., dealing with 'dangerous situation'
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018
THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are dealing with what they call a "dangerous situation" in the city's south side.
The Thunder Bay Police Service says in a tweet that they're requesting members of the public stay away from the area.
They say the police presence has led to "some curiosity," but they're asking people to keep a safe distance.
Staff Sgt. Shawn Harrison says by entering the contained area, members of the public put themselves, police and subjects involved in jeopardy.
Harrison says in a news release the situation began around 6 p.m. Wednesday, and was still ongoing three hours later.
He says more information will be released when it's available.
The TBPS is dealing with a dangerous situation in the first block of Heron Street.— Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) January 11, 2018
Police are requesting that members of the public stay away from the block contained within the area of Ogden St. to Finlayson St. & Simpson St. to McKenzie St.https://t.co/nEIH2kXBEW
We understand the police presence has led to some curiosity, but we ask that for the safety of the people in the area, yourself and the officers at the scene that you keep a safe distance. #tbay— Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) January 11, 2018
