Police in Saskatchewan believe woman who was found dead got lost in snowstorm
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 4:13PM EST
MAIDSTONE, Sask. -- RCMP in Saskatchewan believe a woman who was found dead in a farmer's field got lost while walking home in a snowstorm.
Police say the body of Amanda Michayluk was discovered Friday near Maidstone by civilians assisting with the search for the 34-year-old, who was reported missing early Thursday.
At that time, police said Michayluk, who lived in Maidstone, had been collecting firewood with her father when their vehicle got stuck in snow.
They say Michayluk attempted to walk home, but became lost while walking in deep snow on a non-maintained grid road in white-out conditions.
Police say her body was located Friday approximately four kilometres from where she was last seen, and that it appears she died of exposure and hypothermia.
They say no foul play is suspected.
