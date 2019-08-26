Police in Regina say man wanted in infant's death in 2017 has been arrested
Catlin Wade Goodwill, 29, has been arrested by police in Regina. Supplied: Regina Police Service
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 10:39PM EDT
REGINA - Police in Regina say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the death of an infant nearly two years ago has been arrested.
Three-month-old Keenan Julius Spencer died in October 2017 after he was brought to hospital.
On Monday, police said an investigation found enough evidence to charge Catlin Wade Goodwill, 29, of Regina with manslaughter, but efforts to find him had not been successful.
Later in the day, police issued a news release stating Goodwill had been arrested without incident.
Goodwill will appear in provincial court in Regina on Tuesday afternoon.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Cat reunited with family after being trapped by neighbour, dumped kilometres away from home
- Friend saw no sign Canadian killed in his Mexico residence was in danger
- Five Canadian cities had their wastewater tested for drugs: these are the results
- Federal government gives Ontario $54 million to fight illegal guns and gangs
- Convicted child abductor hasn't developed insight into sexual risk factors: board