Police in Ontario seek man accused of indecent act on boy, 5, in washroom
A South Simcoe Police detachment can be seen in Cookstown, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 4:33PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 5:54PM EDT
INNISFIL, Ont. -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect after a man allegedly committed an indecent act on a child in a public washroom.
South Simcoe police say the alleged incident occurred last Friday afternoon in a beach area in Innisfil, Ont.
They say the child was not physically injured.
Investigators say when officers arrived at Innisfil Beach Park, they checked the area for the suspect but he was gone.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 60 to 80 years old, with tanned skin, white hair and possibly wearing a chain necklace.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
INDECENT ACT: We need help to identify a man after an indecent act on a 5-year-old boy at Innisfil Beach Park Friday afternoon, July 20, 2018. Suspect is white, 60-80 yrs, tanned, white hair, balding w/ an unusual eye.— South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) July 23, 2018
Got info? Call us 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or @CrimeSDM pic.twitter.com/VlskftCCqR
