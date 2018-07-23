

The Canadian Press





INNISFIL, Ont. -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect after a man allegedly committed an indecent act on a child in a public washroom.

South Simcoe police say the alleged incident occurred last Friday afternoon in a beach area in Innisfil, Ont.

They say the child was not physically injured.

Investigators say when officers arrived at Innisfil Beach Park, they checked the area for the suspect but he was gone.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 60 to 80 years old, with tanned skin, white hair and possibly wearing a chain necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.