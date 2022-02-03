Police in Essex, England, say a 19-year-old British Columbia woman has been murdered and a man is under arrest.

A statement from Essex Police says 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth died Tuesday, shortly after officers were called to a disturbance at a home in Chelmsford, northeast of London.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and police say he has been charged with murder.

Jack Semple, who lived at the address where Wadsworth died, was charged Thursday.

Police said he was expected to appear in Colchester Magistrates' Court later in the day.

Detectives in Essex have released little information about Wadsworth but say her family has been informed and are “being supported by specialist officers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.