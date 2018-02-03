

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Most of a major arterial highway in Calgary reopened Saturday evening after it was completely closed to traffic due to poor driving conditions.

Police closed Deerfoot Trail in both directions from McKnight Boulevard in the city's north to Anderson Road in the south earlier in the day.

Duty Insp. Jim Shaw says in a news release that the day was busy for police and emergency services as they tried to keep up with collisions across the city.

Between midnight and 4 p.m. police responded to 238 collisions, 27 of which involved injuries, and many of the collisions involved multiple vehicles.

Environment Canada's forecast for Calgary still called for heavy snow on Saturday night, but conditions were expected to clear later on.

Police in Edmonton also reported many collisions on Saturday, following snow that fell Friday and continued through the night.