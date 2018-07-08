

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police in Toronto have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the city's north end.

They say 25-year-old Karim Hirani was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after the shooting on Driftwood Avenue in North York.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m., where they found Hirani with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

They say a male suspect was seen leaving the area.

He's described as black, approximately 20 years old, and was wearing a hooded sweater and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.