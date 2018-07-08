Police identify victim of early-morning shooting in north-end Toronto
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 8, 2018 9:07PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police in Toronto have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the city's north end.
They say 25-year-old Karim Hirani was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after the shooting on Driftwood Avenue in North York.
Officers were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m., where they found Hirani with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
They say a male suspect was seen leaving the area.
He's described as black, approximately 20 years old, and was wearing a hooded sweater and dark pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
