

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have issued a nationwide warrant for a man they believe is involved in the alleged kidnapping of a young Chinese national in the Toronto area.

The York Regional Police Service issued the warrant for Abdullahi Adan, 37, of Toronto. He is described as a dark-skinned male with a heavier build.

Adan faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

On March 23, four suspects violently abducted Wanzhen Lu from his Markham, Ont., condo building using a conductive energy weapon to subdue him, police said. Lu was found safe three days later in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Police have yet to identify the three other suspects in the matter.

None of the allegations against Adan has been proven in court.