

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have identified the 10-year-old girl who died in Sunday’s mass shooting on Danforth Avenue.

They say Julianna Kozis was from Markham, Ont., a city just north of Toronto.

“Her family has requested privacy during their time of grief,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

Reese Fallon, 18, was also killed in the shooting. The recent high school graduate was planning to study nursing at McMaster University in the fall.

Police say that the 29-year-old gunman rampaged through Toronto’s Greektown on Sunday evening around 10 p.m.

Fifteen people were shot, ranging in age from 10 to 59. The gunman died after exchanging gunfire with police.

On Tuesday evening, eight of those injured remained in hospitals, including three in critical condition. The rest have been released

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit identified Faisal Hussain as the gunman and Toronto Police continues to investigate the shooting.

Sources told CTV Toronto that Hussain was questioned by police in connection with mental health concerns, and that school officials had concerns after he said he was the Joker from “Batman.”

A statement issued on behalf of his family said he struggled with “severe mental health challenges” and that neither therapy nor medication improved his condition.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was asked whether Hussain was on any watch lists. He said that, as far as he knew, “there is no connection between that individual and national security.”

The City of Markham said it would lower flags in honour of Kozis. Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial is growing on the Danforth and the sign outside Toronto City Hall has been lit in blue and white, the colours of the Greek flag.