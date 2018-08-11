

Fredericton police have charged the suspect in Friday’s morning shooting that left four people dead. Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

He will have his first court appearance on Aug. 27 and will remain in custody until then.

Police have also released the name of the fourth victim. She is identified as Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Earlier, CTV News confirmed that Donnie Robichaud, a 42-year-old father of three, was the other civilian killed in the shooting.

The two officers killed were Const. Robb Costello, 45, a 20-year police veteran and a father of four, and Const. Sara Mae Burns, 43, a two-year veteran of the Fredericton police force and a married mother of three.

Though initial reports suggested multiple people were injured in the shooting, local hospital officials now say they are treating only one person in the incident. That person is the suspect, who sustained serious injuries.

Robichaud’s cousin Sean Callahan told The Canadian Press that Robichaud was a loving father who played bass and sang in a few local bands, worked in auto body shops, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.

"The guy was so likable, like I don't think he had anybody that hated him. And Donnie, if he even hated you, he'd still give you the shirt off his back -- he would help you out," Callahan told CP.

Jackie McLean, the common-law partner of Const. Costello, told the Canadian Press she was devastated to learn Costello was one of those killed.

"He used to always say to me that it did not matter what happened, that he would always come home, and this is the first day that he has not home," McLean said.

McLean said they had lived together for five years, and he had two adult daughters from a previous relationship. She described Costello as someone who loved his job and was “the only police officer who I have ever known who could write someone a ticket and have the person thank them after."

"One thing that Robb was very adamant about was that if something ever to happen to him, he did not have a sad funeral. He wanted to have a party with lots of laughs and happy memories," McLean sad.

"I am hoping that we will be able to put something like that together."

Early morning attack

The shooting broke out around 7 a.m. local time Friday morning at an apartment complex in a north-end residential neighbourhood. Costello and Burns responded to a “shots fired” call and were the first officers on the scene.

When they arrived, police said, the two civilian victims were already on the ground. At that point, police said, the two police officers were shot. Police would not reveal what type of firearm was used against them.

Other officers arrived on the scene and instituted a lockdown and for several hours, police asked residents to stay away from the scene. Just after 11 a.m., police confirmed the lockdown was lifted, a suspect was in custody, and there was no further threat.

RCMP has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing Saturday morning, Fredericton police has said that the Red Cross and the city have found lodging for 50 residents of the apartment complex who have been unable to return to their homes.

Fredericton police are asking anyone who captured photos or video of the incident to come forward. They also wrote in a tweet that they would do their best to keep the public updated.

“We know people have a lot of questions, and we ask for your patience as we try to answer them, and maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” the force tweeted Friday night.

'Thank you for all that you do!"

On Friday evening, about 100 local residents packed into St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church for a vigil for the victims.

Over at the Fredericton police station, a makeshift memorial of flowers, signs and card is growing. One of the messages on the signs reads: "Fredericton Police Force, your city has your back!" Another says: "We love you our brothers and sisters in blue! Thank you for ALL that you do!"

Across the country, many police forces have lowered their flags to half-mast to pay tribute to their two comrades who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the tragedy at the Taste of the Danforth Festival in Toronto Friday night. The event was held in the same neighbourhood where, just two weeks ago, a shooter killed 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis.

“As we remember the terrible tragedy that struck two weeks ago, the loss of life, the way the community came together, there is a great town a few hours east of here, our friends in Fredericton, who are going through a very, very difficult night,” Trudeau said.

“And if we could all send them our best love and our best support for our fallen officers who are there protecting us and the people who died in a terrible tragedy.”

Earlier in the day, Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch told a news conference that confirming the names of her two colleagues was “the worst moment for any chief of police.” She also expressed gratitude for her force’s swift response.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the men and women that serve this city,” she said, adding her thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.

RCMP will be taking over the homicide investigation, Fitch said, and external officers have been called in to help provide shift relief for Fredericton police. Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, an independent body that probes serious incidents involving police in Atlantic Canada, is also investigating.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant also personally thanked first responders.

“We thank all the courageous women and men who form our first responders. They are a special kind of person. They put themselves in harm’s way to keep all Canadians safe,” he said.

“There is no doubt that it helps those impacted to know that the whole Canadian family will be there to support them.”

Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien said he received a call from Prime Minister Trudeau shortly after the shooting. O’Brien called for the community to exercise patience as officials investigate what happened.

“In this community, we grieve together, but we’ll heal together as well,” O’Brien said.

With reports from The Canadian Press