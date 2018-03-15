

The Canadian Press





AJAX, Ont. -- Police have identified an Ontario woman and her two teen children who were killed in an alleged triple homicide, as well as the man charged in connection with their deaths.

Police say Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, and her son, Roy Pejcinovski, 15, were found dead in their Ajax, Ont., home Wednesday afternoon. They say the woman's 13-year-old daughter, Venallia Pejcinovski, was found in the home with critical injuries and died in hospital.

Officers say they have charged 29-year-old Cory Fenn, of Ajax, with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

Police say they believe Fenn was romantically involved with Krassimira Pejcinovski but did not live with the family.

Investigators said Pejcinovski had another daughter who was not at the home at the time of the incident.

Fenn, who was arrested in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday night, is set to appear in court later today.

Police have not said how the three victims in the case died, but have noted that autopsies were expected Thursday or Friday.

The staff of a Toronto minor hockey team say Roy Pejcinovski was a star goalie with the major bantam AAA Don Mills Flyers.

Grief counsellors broke the news of the boy's death to his teammates Wednesday night, team officials said, noting that the teen was a prospect in next year's Ontario Hockey League draft.

"It was very tough on all of them," team manager Nick Slawson said. "Roy was extremely well-liked, very, very popular."

Slawson, who said he had known the teen since the boy was seven years old, said Pejcinovski was a skilled and determined player.

"The kid was a little undersized for a goaltender by today's standards but it didn't deter him at all," he said. "One of the nicest, and gentlest boys you'd ever want to meet."

The team's Friday night game has been cancelled, but they will hold a practice on Saturday where grief counsellors will be brought in, Slawson said.

Police said they were called to the Ajax home shortly before noon on Wednesday by a woman who stopped by to check on a friend.

The woman said a man had answered the door and would not let her in, according to police. The man then left the area in a vehicle that was later found abandoned, police said.