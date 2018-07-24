

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have identified the 10-year-old girl who died in Sunday’s mass shooting on Danforth Avenue.

They say Julianna Kozis was from Markham, Ont., a city just north of Toronto.

“Her family has requested privacy during their time of grief,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

Reese Fallon, 18, was also killed in the shooting. The recent high school graduate was planning to study nursing at McMaster University in the fall.

The 29-year-old gunman, Faisal Hussain of Toronto, died Sunday night after exchanging gunfire with police.

Police said that 13 others, ranging in age from 17 to 59, were injured.