HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Canadian authorities are searching for suspects after $11 million in pure silver was stolen from a shipping container in Montreal nearly two years ago.

According to police in Toronto, the silver was stolen in bullion form from a shipping container in January 2020.

Police said in a press release Tuesday, the silver bars had several stamped markings, including serial numbers and “Korea Zinc” embedded in the metal.

"Investigators believe that some of the silver was smelted into ingots (smaller bricks) for a better chance of avoiding suspicion when selling," Toronto police said in the statement.

Authorities said some of the silver had been recovered in Toronto, British Columbia and south of the border in Massachusetts.

Police released photos showing large, blue containers the silver was shipped in as well as the shipping container the barrels were transported in.

The photos show a grey shipping container, marked MSKU 403 026 7 22G1.

Police said investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have received the bars of silver or worry they may have received byproducts of the stolen metal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.