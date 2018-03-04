Police hunt for suspect after girl is sexually assaulted in Mississauga, Ont.
The Peel Reg. Police command vehicle is seen in Mississauga on Mar. 3, 2018. (CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 11:01AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 4, 2018 5:25PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police are looking for a suspect after they say a young girl was sexually assaulted in her home west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say the girl awoke Saturday around 7 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom in Mississauga, Ont.
Investigators say the man, described only as a roughly 20-year-old white male, sexually assaulted the girl and then fled.
Const. Bancroft Wright says the girl, who he described as younger than a teenager, was taken to hospital for assessment.
He did not have word on her condition.
Police have set up a mobile command post in the area and are urging anyone with possible information about the incident to contact them.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. university's probe of controversial professor intensifies free-speech debate
- Wildlife officers in Alberta seek hunter who left cougar carcass behind
- Volunteers travel from across Ontario to search for toddler swept away by river
- Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for 'second chance'
- Winnipeg grandparents plead for Canadian reunion with Afghan family