

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police are looking for a suspect after they say a young girl was sexually assaulted in her home west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say the girl awoke Saturday around 7 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom in Mississauga, Ont.

Investigators say the man, described only as a roughly 20-year-old white male, sexually assaulted the girl and then fled.

Const. Bancroft Wright says the girl, who he described as younger than a teenager, was taken to hospital for assessment.

He did not have word on her condition.

Police have set up a mobile command post in the area and are urging anyone with possible information about the incident to contact them.