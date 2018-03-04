Police hunt for suspect after girl is sexually assaulted in Mississauga
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 11:01AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police are looking for a suspect after they say a young girl was sexually assaulted in her home west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say the girl awoke Saturday around 7 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom in Mississauga, Ont.
Investigators say the man, described only as a roughly 20-year-old white male, sexually assaulted the girl and then fled.
Const. Bancroft Wright says the girl, who he described as younger than a teenager, was taken to hospital for assessment.
He did not have word on her condition.
Police have set up a mobile command post in the area and are urging anyone with possible information about the incident to contact them.
