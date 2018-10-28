

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver after a 40-year-old woman was struck and killed crossing a busy intersection in Bradford, Ont. Saturday night.

South Simcoe police say she was near the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park at 7:23 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, which drove away before police arrived.

She was pronounced dead, according to police.

Emergency crews closed the intersection for cleanup and investigation by police. Bradford, Ont. is about 70 km north of Toronto.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crimestoppers or the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311.