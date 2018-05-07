

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help with the 1991 murder of a 21-year-old woman, who was strangled and left for dead in a high school parking lot.

Cold case investigators have developed a “strong male DNA profile” and are looking for a name they can pursue.

Lori Marilyn Pinkus was working as a sex trade worker in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area and was last seen in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 1991 when she left a bar after having a drink with friends. Pinkus had only recently moved to Toronto from the Ottawa area.

Her partially nude body was found later that morning by the caretaker of Brockton High School at 90 Croatia St. She had been assaulted, strangled and left for dead in the school’s parking lot.

A full forensic exam of the scene and body was conducted, said homicide cold case Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant. DNA testing was not available at the time. That testing was completed recently but no match was found in the national DNA databank.

“Many persons of interest were developed and eliminated during the course of the original investigation. Now that we have the killer’s DNA, we just need a name to go with it,” he said in a video appeal released Monday. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

“There is no doubt that there are people that are close with the offender or who were close to him back at the time of this offence, and you know he is responsible for this murder.”

The killer has escaped justice for 26 years, said Gallant.

“This is a killer who left a young woman’s body on display in a school yard. It is time he is held to account for his despicable actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).