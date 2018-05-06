Police hand out more than 240 tickets outside Hells Angels meeting
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 5:53PM EDT
TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say they handed out more than 240 tickets Saturday outside a major gathering of Hells Angels and other alleged criminal biker gangs.
Some 370 bikers were intercepted in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.
Most of the citations were for non-conforming motorcycle equipment or speeding.
One vehicle was also seized for a Highway Safety Code violation.
No arrests were made.
Police roadblocks could be seen along the highway leading to the hotel where the annual gathering was held.
