Canada

    Police forces across Canada upping patrols in response to Israel-Hamas war

    TORONTO -

    Some Canadian police forces say they are increasing local patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas war while offering assurances they have not received any credible threats.

    Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says there have been no specific credible threats locally, but the war has shaken the feelings of peace and security in the city.

    He says police divisions have been directed to "ensure a high visibility presence," and increased patrols announced earlier this week have now been expanded to include cultural centres, synagogues, mosques, schools and other places of worship.

    Police in Ottawa, Vancouver and Winnipeg have also announced similar steps.

    Canada's Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc says he's in regular contact with the RCMP and stands with Jewish communities across the country who are feeling vulnerable "ahead of the Hamas-led call for mobilization around the world."

    Hundreds of people have been killed after Hamas carried out deadly weekend attacks in Israel, which in response has bombarded and put a siege on the sealed-off Palestinian territory ruled by the militant group.

    Acting Ottawa police Chief Paul Burnett says there are no credible local threats, but the force has increased patrols around areas of significance and is "actively engaged" with local Jewish and Palestinian communities to hear and address their concerns.

    Police in Winnipeg and Vancouver both issued statements saying residents can expect to see increased patrols around cultural centres and places of worship in response to the attacks against Israel and escalation of violence in the Middle East.

    The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police issued a statement Wednesday saying police services are vigilant in supporting Jewish communities, "as they gather to mourn the tremendous loss of family and friends in Israel."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

    Canada committing $10M in humanitarian aid to help in Israel, Gaza

    Canada is giving an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance for urgent needs in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.

