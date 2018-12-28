

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Ontario have released a cheeky video ahead of New Year’s Eve which showcases a new ridesharing service for anyone busted for impaired driving.

York Regional Police released the video Friday for “L’Hotel RIDEshare.” The video, which is narrated like a tourism commercial, is the force’s tongue-and-cheek way of pressing the consequences of impaired driving.

“Too drunk to drive? Too stupid or too cheap for one of those other options?” the narrator asks in the video. “Marvel as our state-of-the-art dispatch centre springs into action at any hour.”

For those who won’t watch the video, the service they’re offering involves a quick trip to a police station via a police cruiser.

The video also contains in-car camera footage of some of the people who have managed to take a ride with police. One man claims to be a Saudi prince, and a woman offers up the timeless line: “I might have peed on your seat a little bit.”

Despite the light-hearted video, York Regional Police has pledged to name and shame anyone charged with drunk driving.

“The number of drivers choosing to drive while impaired is showing no signs of decreasing,” Const. Laura Nicolle wrote in a press release.

“We continue to be aggressive in our efforts to combat this issue and keep our roads safe.”

More than 1,600 charges for impaired driving were laid in the York Region in 2018. Seven people have also died in crashes where impaired driving is believed to be a factor.

“We want to bring attention to the very serious consequences a driver will face if they are driving while impaired,” Nicolle wrote.

Drivers found to be impaired face at least one night in jail, having their car towed and driver’s licence suspended.

“We encourage drivers to think about the impact this would have on their lives or the very real potential consequences of causing a fatal collision and taking the lives of innocent people,” Const. Nicolle said.

The force urged New Year’s Eve revelers to plan for a safe mode of transport and asked for help in reporting drunk or high drivers by calling 911.