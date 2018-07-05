

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto have found more remains near the property linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Officers resumed their search at the home linked to McArthur’s landscaping business after allegedly finding the remains of seven bodies in planters on the property over the winter.

McArthur, 66, is already facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of men with ties to Toronto’s LGBTQ neighbourhood.

More to come.