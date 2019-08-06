

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Manitoba now say several items “directly linked” to the two men wanted in connection to a trio of murders in northern British Columbia were found on the same day officers discovered a damaged boat in the area.

Manitoba RCMP would not disclose what these items are, but said they were found on Aug. 3 on the shoreline of the Nelson River, just nine kilometres from where a burnt-out SUV connected to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmelgsky was found two weeks earlier.

RCMP also found a damaged boat nearby on the same day, which prompted an underwater search of the surrounding over the weekend. The search did not yield any items connected to the suspects.

Officers will remain in the Gillam, Man. area, however a roadblock along the provincial road into town has been taken down.

Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of a 64-year-old Vancouver man and are suspects in the shooting deaths of a young tourist couple in northern B.C. three weeks ago.

On Aug 2, several items directly linked to the suspects were found on shoreline, 9km along the Nelson River. RCMP Underwater Recovery Team did not find additional items. Roadblock on PR 290 has been removed, but officers remain in the Gillam area. #rcmpmb https://t.co/eHFxdLg6UM — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 6, 2019