Police find items 'directly linked' to B.C. murder suspects near damaged boat
This damaged aluminum was recovered from the shores of the Nelson River. Courtesy: RCMP Manitoba
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:10PM EDT
Police in Manitoba now say several items “directly linked” to the two men wanted in connection to a trio of murders in northern British Columbia were found on the same day officers discovered a damaged boat in the area.
Manitoba RCMP would not disclose what these items are, but said they were found on Aug. 3 on the shoreline of the Nelson River, just nine kilometres from where a burnt-out SUV connected to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmelgsky was found two weeks earlier.
RCMP also found a damaged boat nearby on the same day, which prompted an underwater search of the surrounding over the weekend. The search did not yield any items connected to the suspects.
Officers will remain in the Gillam, Man. area, however a roadblock along the provincial road into town has been taken down.
Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of a 64-year-old Vancouver man and are suspects in the shooting deaths of a young tourist couple in northern B.C. three weeks ago.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- New wildfire prompts evacuation alert in hot, dry B.C. region
- 32-year-old firefighter dies on the job during Quebec forest fire
- Police find items 'directly linked' to B.C. murder suspects near damaged boat
- Small Canadian community cashes in on 'Old Town Road' street signs
- RCMP come up empty in river dive for B.C. murder suspects