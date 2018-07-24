Police find grenades found in Mississauga, Ont., park
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 6:29PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say they've determined two discarded grenades found in a park west of Toronto were inert.
Peel regional police say the grenades were found in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday evening.
They say the devices were determined to be grenades manufactured between 1917 and 1980.
Police say the area was thoroughly searched by officers and no other pieces of military ordnance were located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
