Police find body of 18-year-old who went missing at Montreal music festival
Collins Obiagboso, 18, was last seen at Montreal's Osheaga music festival on Aug. 3.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 2:42PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 7, 2018 8:50PM EDT
The body of an 18-year-old who went missing at the Osheaga music festival in Montreal has been found in the St. Lawrence River.
Collins Obiagboso travelled to Montreal in late July and met up with friends who were renting an Airbnb downtown before the weekend festival.
One friend told CTV Montreal that Obiagboso left his cellphone and his wallet at the rental property before leaving for the event on Friday.
Obiagboso’s companions say he became separated from them in the crowds. His social media accounts had been inactive since Friday.
Longueuil Police found Obiagboso’s body on Monday, but were unable to release his identity until Tuesday evening.
With files from CTV Montreal’s Matthew Grillo
