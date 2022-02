As the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa drags into its second week, police say the “volatile” situation and stretched resources are hampering their enforcement tactics.

The Ottawa Police Service estimated Tuesday that approximately 500 trucks and personal vehicles remained in the “red zone,” or downtown core of the city, making parts of the capital inaccessible.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell described the remaining protesters as “highly determined and volatile,” and said they have attempted to subvert police efforts.

Bell also said police intelligence had determined that nearly 25 per cent of the trucks encamped on Ottawa streets have children living in them who “could be at risk in a police operation.”

He said Tuesday that police were working with the Children’s Aid Society to ensure the kids have access to proper sanitation and are safeguarded from concerns over noise, fumes and cold weather, but there are no plans to remove the children from the trucks.

Bell said Tuesday that police have made 22 arrests, issued more than 1,300 tickets and have 79 ongoing criminal investigations, adding that officers have seized fuel and cut off financial and logistical support to the occupation.

Despite police efforts, protesters have been seen openly carrying fuel into the downtown core to refuel their trucks and vehicles without being stopped or their fuel seized. Some protesters have been seen drinking water out of jerry cans in a snub to officers’ orders.

The city has asked the federal government and the province for 1,800 more police officers and other personnel to support its efforts to end the blockade as soon as possible. As of Tuesday, there had been no confirmation from either level of government if and when these reinforcements will be provided.

At an Ottawa city council meeting Tuesday, city manager Steve Kanellakos said that tow truck companies are unwilling to move the trucks camped out on the streets as they represent a large portion of their business.

Leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier, who has been a staunch supporter of the protests, is slated to speak Wednesday afternoon with two of the doctors in the convoy, one of whom has said that COVID-19 is a hoax, alongside independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier and Pastor Henry Hildebrant, who may provide an update on the protest.

Another press conference held by convoy organizer BJ Dichter is scheduled for Wednesday to address the new fundraising platforms being used by the group, including bitcoin wallets.

BLOCKADES AT BORDERS CONTINUE

The main convoy protest has been centred in Ottawa, but across the country other demonstrations have taken place in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy.”

On Monday, protesters blocked two of the three lanes on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada to the U.S. through Detroit.

The blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing continues to remain in place, with RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki telling reporters at a briefing Tuesday that only 50 vehicles remain, down from as many as 250 during the height of the protest.