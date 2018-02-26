

The Canadian Press





Police say they expect to release the names today of four people who died in an apparent triple murder-suicide in central Ontario.

Provincial police Det.-Insp. Martin Graham says the two women and a man believed to be murder victims were from three generations of the same family.

They lived together in a home at the end of a rural road in the small community of Ryerson Township, Ont., located about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.

Graham says the man believed to have killed them before taking his own life was "known to the family" and lived in the same community.

Graham says police are currently combing through two scenes -- the home where all four bodies were found by a friend on Friday, and a second home on the same street.

He says officers are looking for physical evidence but they're also hopeful that people who knew those who died will be able to shed light on the case.