Audience members leave the Stratford Festival Theatre as police arrive on Monday, May 28, 2018. (CTV News / Tina Yazdani)
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 7:35PM EDT
Hundreds of people were forced to flee from a theatre on the opening night of the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ont.
CTV Kitchener reports that theatregoers were told to clear the area and that the performance of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” had been cancelled.
Local police were on the scene.
We are at @stratfest opening night - police are here & everyone is being evacuated from the theatre. Show cancelled. We are hearing there may have been a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/sYef2GS8RY— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) May 28, 2018
