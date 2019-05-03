Police east of Toronto charge 19-year-old with human trafficking offences
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 6:23PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A Pickering, Ont., teen is facing seven charges related to a human trafficking investigation.
Durham regional police allege the 19-year-old man recruited a 17-year-old girl to work for him as an escort as far back as December 2017.
They allege he also advertised the girl's services.
They say he was arrested on Friday while arriving at Pearson International Airport.
They did not say where he had been travelling.
Police say the teen now faces seven charges, including trafficking in persons and assault
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- First Nation community mourning mother, four kids killed in house fire
- Police east of Toronto charge 19-year-old with human trafficking offences
- Canadian police searching for U.S. girl, mother in alleged child abduction case
- Ontario makes funds available for Muskoka residents affected by flooding
- Feds propose making some employers offer menstrual products for free at work