Police don't think they'll charge the mother of allegedly abandoned baby
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 9:01AM EST
Toronto police say they don't believe they'll lay charges against the mother of a newborn baby boy who was allegedly abandoned Tuesday morning outside a commercial building.
Const. David Hopkinson says the mother is receiving medical care, but declined to provide further details.
Police say they received a call just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming to be a passerby who found the infant behind a plaza in the city's west end.
They initially said they received reports that the baby was found naked on the ground outside the building.
They say a passerby claimed to have put clothing on the boy and brought him to a safe indoor area before calling police.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
