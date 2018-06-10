Police dog in Saskatoon bites girl, 8, while tracking home-invasion suspects
A Saskatoon Police cruiser is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:19PM EDT
Saskatoon Police say an eight-year-old girl was bitten by a police dog while officers were tracking suspects in an alleged home invasion in the city.
Police say the dog, which was in a harness on a leash, rounded a corner of a building during the pursuit on Saturday afternoon and latched onto the girl.
They say the girl was not connected to the investigation, and that the dog immediately released her when commanded by the handler.
Police say she was taken by ambulance to hospital with her mother, and her injuries aren't life-threatening.
The chase for the home invasion suspects was called off.
Police say the injuries arising from the incident will be investigated.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two men dead after fishing boats collided near Beach Point, P.E.I.
- Police dog in Saskatoon bites girl, 8, while tracking home-invasion suspects
- Quebec man, 54, dies on hunting trip in northwestern part of the province
- Victoria police warn public after CRA scammer threatens woman with handcuffs
- Complainant against ex-UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator's report