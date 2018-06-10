

The Canadian Press





Saskatoon Police say an eight-year-old girl was bitten by a police dog while officers were tracking suspects in an alleged home invasion in the city.

Police say the dog, which was in a harness on a leash, rounded a corner of a building during the pursuit on Saturday afternoon and latched onto the girl.

They say the girl was not connected to the investigation, and that the dog immediately released her when commanded by the handler.

Police say she was taken by ambulance to hospital with her mother, and her injuries aren't life-threatening.

The chase for the home invasion suspects was called off.

Police say the injuries arising from the incident will be investigated.