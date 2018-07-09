

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have recovered the body of a 28-year-old man believed to have drowned in a small lake on the weekend.

Police received a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday indicating that a man was possibly drowning in Chocolate Lake, which is popular with swimmers.

Police, firefighters and members of the public searched the lake Sunday, but the man could not be found.

The lake was closed to swimming Monday when divers were called in.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed the man's body was found Monday afternoon.

His name was not released, but police says he had been living in Toronto.

Police say he had been on some sort of flotation device with a woman and was not wearing a life-jacket when he fell in the water.