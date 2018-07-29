Police deem death of woman found in N.B. First Nation suspicious
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 4:41PM EDT
ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, N.B. -- An autopsy was conducted on Sunday for a 22-year-old woman found dead in a New Brunswick First Nation -- a death police have deemed suspicious.
Police found the woman's body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.
She says officers are now trying to determine the young woman's cause of death in order to continue the investigation.
A man was taken into custody and is being assessed in hospital, although Rogers-Marsh declined to comment on his condition and did not refer to him as a suspect.
She also did not say if he and the victim knew each other.
