

The Canadian Press





ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, N.B. -- An autopsy was conducted on Sunday for a 22-year-old woman found dead in a New Brunswick First Nation -- a death police have deemed suspicious.

Police found the woman's body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

She says officers are now trying to determine the young woman's cause of death in order to continue the investigation.

A man was taken into custody and is being assessed in hospital, although Rogers-Marsh declined to comment on his condition and did not refer to him as a suspect.

She also did not say if he and the victim knew each other.