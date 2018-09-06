Police close off section of downtown Ottawa after several calls about a bear
Ottawa police say a bear has been wandering the city's downtown.
Officers have closed off a block of the ByWard Market neighbourhood, after receiving a number of 911 calls beginning early this morning.
They say they have the animal surrounded and are ready to act if it becomes aggressive, but officials from Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources were on their way to the scene.
It's not clear where the animal came from, as the area is largely commercial with plenty of bars and restaurants.
Police say the bear has not hurt anyone, but several people spotted it roaming the area.
Social media was buzzing with the unusual story, with one user speculating that the bear is a wayward university student who "should be left alone."
We are aware of reports of a bear in the ByWard Market. The bear is contained and authorities are preparing to humanely remove and relocate it. Please stay away from the area if possible #Ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/V1puOpSmzi— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) September 6, 2018
Armed Ottawa Police and Ministry of Natural Resources keeping an eye on a blear in a tree in ByWard Market backyard. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/EJDFBKtExh— Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) September 6, 2018
