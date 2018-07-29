

The Canadian Press





BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- Police have arrested a 26-year-old Nova Scotia man after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to a popular small-town event with thousands of people in attendance.

Bridgewater Police Service spokesman Sgt. Matt Bennett says Matthew Jordan Corkum of Oakhill, N.S., was arrested at the South Shore Exhibition grounds just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers allegedly found a loaded .22-calibre handgun and a knife concealed in his pants.

Bennett says the incident is concerning because thousands of people were there to take in the festivities at the exhibition.

Corkum faces multiple weapons charges, including carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner and possession of a firearm and a prohibited weapon while not holding a license.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court at the Bridgewater Justice Centre on Monday.