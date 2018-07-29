Police charge N.S. man with bringing loaded gun, knife to exhibition
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 4:37PM EDT
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- Police have arrested a 26-year-old Nova Scotia man after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to a popular small-town event with thousands of people in attendance.
Bridgewater Police Service spokesman Sgt. Matt Bennett says Matthew Jordan Corkum of Oakhill, N.S., was arrested at the South Shore Exhibition grounds just after midnight on Sunday.
Officers allegedly found a loaded .22-calibre handgun and a knife concealed in his pants.
Bennett says the incident is concerning because thousands of people were there to take in the festivities at the exhibition.
Corkum faces multiple weapons charges, including carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner and possession of a firearm and a prohibited weapon while not holding a license.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court at the Bridgewater Justice Centre on Monday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Arrest made after man and dog stabbed in Vancouver
- Doug Ford’s first month as Ontario premier: A look back
- Police deem death of woman found in N.B. First Nation suspicious
- Public visitation for Toronto shooting victim Reese Fallon, 'missed but not forgotten'
- Police charge N.S. man with bringing loaded gun, knife to exhibition